Florida Medical Center Healthy Over Hungry® Cereal Drive Collected 15,000 Servings of Cereal

By: Community News |July 16, 2019

Florida Medical Center is pleased to announce that it donated 15,000 servings of cereal to the Boys and Girls Club, during its Healthy Over Hungry® Cereal Drive, which ran from June 7-14, 2019. “The donations we collected during our ‘Healthy Over Hungry® Cereal Drive’ will help provide local children and adults struggling with hunger with a healthy breakfast during the summer, and I am so grateful for the support of our staff and community in this effort,” said Jeffrey M. Welch, chief executive officer of Florida Medical Center. “Good nutrition is essential to good health, and we wanted to help lead the fight against hunger in Miami Dade.

