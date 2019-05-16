Florida Medical Center Names Physician of the Quarter

Florida Medical Center proudly honors Dr. Eric Beyer, Cardiothoracic Surgeon as the hospital’s Physician of the Quarter.

Dr. Beyer was nominated because his colleagues describe him as highly engaged, and he is beloved by both staff and patients. He is being recognized for his outstanding service, commitment and dedication to caring for patients and the hospital staff.

“Dr. Beyer is known for delivering high quality care to our patients, and we are proud to have him as part of the team at Florida Medical Center, Jeffrey M. Welch, CEO of Florida Medical Center. “It is an honor and a privilege to have someone of his caliber on our medical staff, and we are delighted to be able to name him Physician of the Quarter.