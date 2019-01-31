Florida Medical Center Unveils Newly Renovated Emergency Room

Florida Medical Center celebrated the grand opening of its newly renovated Emergency Department. The Emergency Room at Florida Medical Center is dedicated to serving all patients in the community in need of medical assistance. Government officials and EMS personnel from the City of Tamarac, Lauderdale Lakes and North Lauderdale were all in attendance.

“It is important for our patients to know that, in partnership with our area first responders, we are here for them 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to care for their medical needs in a newly updated, comfortable, family-centered environment that is focused on healing ,” said Jeffrey M. Welch, Chief Executive Officer of Florida Medical Center.

“Every aspect of the project we have been working on at Florida Medical Center has been strategically designed with their comfort and satisfaction in mind.” The renovation of the 16,356 Emergency Room at Florida Medical Center includes new vinyl plank flooring, new wall protection and paint, upgraded wipe able ceiling tiles and led lighting, new cabinetry, new treatment room doors with windows and privacy shades and new stretchers.

The renovation is just part of the new updates planned for the hospital which also recently renovated 33 patient rooms over the course of 2018. The next phase will focus on updating the common areas and core work spaces in the ER.