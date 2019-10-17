HEALTH CHANNEL ANNOUNCES THREE NEW PROGRAMS PREMIERING IN OCTOBER: HEALTH INSIDERS, DIAGNOSIS UNKNOWN, and VIDA Y SALUD

South Florida PBS Health Channel’s fall line-up features three new and exciting health and wellness shows making their debut in October.

Health Insiders is a daily show offering in-depth medical information, gripping patient stories and real-world advice from doctors, specialists, nurses, nutritionists and fitness specialists. Learn about the latest research and life-saving medical breakthroughs in a wide variety of areas like: nutrition, exercise, maternity care and heart health. Health Insiders will help you live a healthier and happier life. Tune in on Monday, October 21st when Health Insiders premieres at 3 and 9 PM.

Can you solve a medical mystery before the experts? Diagnosis Unknown tells true tales about people searching for answers to their complex medical conditions. These patients learn that no treatment can be given without a formal medical diagnosis. So begins their desperate race against time. Diagnosis Unknown premieres on Tuesday, October 22nd at 5 and 10 PM.

In keeping with the Health Channel’s spirit of innovative programming, Vida y Salud is a fast-paced, fun and informative Spanish-language health show (with English subtitles) featuring groundbreaking medical breakthroughs that help families find solutions to difficult health problems. Watch Vida y Salud starting Sunday, October 27th at 8 AM.

Health Channel is on Comcast on Channel 201 in Miami-Dade & Broward counties; Channel 205 or 1193 in Palm Beach County; Channel 1193 in Martin County; Channel 201 or 1196 in Monroe County. Additionally, the Health Channel is available on Hotwire on Channel 634 and Atlantic Broadband in Miami & Miami Beach on Channel 652. Live stream and view airdates on AllHealthTV.co