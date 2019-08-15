Hundreds turn out for Chairwoman Edmonson’s 13th Annual Back to School Fun Day

Miami-Dade County Commission Chairwoman Audrey Edmonson gave away more than 900 book bags filled with school supplies at her 13th annual District 3 Back to School Fun Day/Health and Info Fair on Aug. 10 at Olinda Park.

School age children received a free book bag with essential school supplies on a first-come, first-served basis. The event also featured a free food distribution by Feeding South Florida and a health fair which included free screenings by Borinquen Health and free eye exams for children provided by the UM DOCS program.

Chairwoman Edmonson also welcomed McGruff the Crime Watch mascot, Billy the Marlin and a host of organizations and Miami-Dade County departments. The event also featured on-site pet adoptions from Miami-Dade Animal Services, free haircuts for kids courtesy of Talent4Change, music, bounce houses, raffle prizes and more.