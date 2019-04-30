Jazz trumpeter Yamin Mustafa and Soul Groove Band to perform at free concert

Jazz trumpeter Yamin Mustafa and the Soul Groove Band will take the stage at Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara J. Jordan’s free Music in the Park concert on Friday, May 3, from 6:30 to 9 p.m., at Rolling Oaks Park, 18701 NW 17th Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL 33169.

One of three sons of world-renowned trumpeter and composer Melton Mustafa, Yamin has studied and performed with many greats while touring nationally and abroad. He also actively promotes music education. The Palm Beach County-based group Soul Groove Band features a blend of blues, R&B, smooth jazz and Motown and has performed with jazz artist Najee, and soul and R&B singers Betty Wright and Tank.

The concert is sponsored by the Miami-Dade Parks Foundation, Miami Gardens Councilman Reggie Leon, the Miami-Dade County Cultural Affairs Department, the Sunshine Jazz Organization, and the Office of Commissioner Barbara J. Jordan.

For more information, call (305) 474-3011.

WHO: Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara J. Jordan – Miami Gardens Councilman Reggie Leon – Sunshine Jazz Organization WHAT: Music in the Park – Free concert WHEN: Friday, May 3, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. WHERE: Rolling Oaks Park, 18701 NW 17th Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL 33169 ADMISSION: Free