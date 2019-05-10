Jazz trumpeter Yamin Mustafa, gospel and R&B songstress Maryel Epps to perform

Jazz trumpeter Yamin Mustafa and South Florida songstress Maryel Epps will take the stage at Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara J. Jordan’s free Music in the Park concert on Friday, May 10, from 6:30 to 9 p.m., at Rolling Oaks Park, 18701 NW 17th Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL 33169.

One of three sons of world-renowned trumpeter and composer Melton Mustafa, Yamin has studied and performed with many greats while touring nationally and abroad. He also actively promotes music education. Maryel Epps says her energetic gospel brunch shows in downtown Miami incorporate “sassy gospel, jazz and R&B.” Her successful musical career has included performances with Billy Taylor, Bob Dylan, Chaka Khan, Clark Terry, Dizzy Gillespie, David Lee Roth, David Bowie, Nile Rogers, and Patti Labelle.

The concert is sponsored by the Miami-Dade Parks Foundation, Miami Gardens Councilman Reggie Leon, the Miami-Dade County Cultural Affairs Department, the Sunshine Jazz Organization, and the Office of Commissioner Barbara J. Jordan.

For more information, call (305) 474-3011.

