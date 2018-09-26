Lyft Challenges Miami Residents to Ditch Their Car for 30 Days

Ridesharing has already changed the way Americans depend on owning a car and how we get around cities – but now it’s time to take an even bolder step toward creating a new future of mobility. Today, Lyft is announcing Ditch Your Car, a program in Miami offering residents more than $650 of transportation credit to give up their cars for 30 days from Oct. 8 to Nov. 6 in favor of getting around town via shared Lyft rides, Brightline, Metrobus, Metrorail, Citi Bike ® Miami, and Zipcar.

“The way that people move around cities is changing faster than ever, and we are excited to challenge Miami residents to change their everyday habits and give up their car for a month,” said Sam Cohen, General Manager for Lyft Florida. “Lyft alone is not the overall solution to overcome transportation hurdles, but by partnering with Brightline, Metrobus, Metrorail, Citi Bike ® Miami, and Zipcar we are able to create a full menu of mobility options for Miami residents.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Lyft in this campaign so that our community can try multiple mobility solutions and experience how easily it all works together to improve their commute,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez said. “Multimodal transportation options are essential for our residents, providing access to employment, education, and opportunity. The ‘Ditch Your Car’ campaign is a great way to encourage people to try all forms of transportation door to door.”

“Every day, more and more people ditch their personal cars in Miami and instead use a range of mobility options to get around from car sharing to ride hailing,” said Smokey West, Zipcar Regional General Manager, Mid-Atlantic/Southeast. “We’re excited to join Lyft in this fun 30-day challenge that’ll encourage even more Miamians to go car-free. At Zipcar, we’re big fans of any effort to make it easier to live without a personal car.”

Here’s how it works:

Sign up here (link to ditchwithlyft.com/Miami ) for a chance to be 1 of 50 lucky winners to participate in Ditch Your Car. Once chosen for the challenge, you’ll receive an email with the details of the program – including transportation credits! Transportation credits include Lyft Shared, Brightline, Metrobus, Metrorail, Citi Bike ® Miami, and ZipCar to get around the city for one month.

Lyft Shared Ride credit (valued at $300) Brightline credit (valued at $60) Miami-Dade Transit pass for unlimited rides on Metrobus and Metrorail (valued at $146.25) Zipcar one month membership & application (valued at $32) + $100 drive credit Citi Bike ® Miami Deluxe unlimited rides one month pass (valued at $35)



4. The Challenge starts October 8 and ends November 6.

Since day one, we’ve believed cities should be built around people, not cars or parking lots. Using a mix of multimodal options, it’s possible to rework cities and ditch personal cars. Lyft is committed to being a part of the solution to reduce congestion, carbon footprint and the pain points of personal car ownership in Miami.