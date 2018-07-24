Meet Maribel Torres from Hialeah Hospital

Maribel Torres is the chief nursing officer at Hialeah Hospital. Maribel has over twenty years of clinical and administrative experience in nursing. In her role at Hialeah Hospital, she provides strategic leadership as the senior executive position responsible for all nursing and other designated patient care functions and services within the hospitals organization.

At her former job, Torres was key in promoting physician and nursing relationships as well as mentoring various members of the nursing leadership team. She has a BS in Healthcare Leadership and a BS in Nursing. She also has a Master of Science in Management