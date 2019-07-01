Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board to hold meeting

The Black Affairs Advisory Board, under the Office of Community Advocacy, will hold its next meeting at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Stephen P. Clark Center, 18th floor, Conference Room 18-2.

All Black Affairs Advisory Board meetings are open to the public, and residents are encouraged to attend and learn more about the work of the board. There will be an opportunity for attendees to comment at the meeting, and the board is especially interested in hearing about issues impacting the African-American community residing in Miami-Dade County.

For more information, please contact Black Affairs Advisory Board Director Retha Boone-Fye at 305-375-4606.

WHO: Black Affairs Advisory Board, Office of Community Advocacy

WHAT: Monthly Public Board Meeting

WHEN: Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: Stephen P. Clark Center, 111 NW 1st Street, Miami, FL 33128 – 18th floor, Conference Room 18-2.

The Office of Community Advocacy is charged with making Miami-Dade County "One Community" that embraces our diverse and unique population.