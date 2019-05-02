Miami-Dade County Black Affairs Advisory Board to hold meeting

The Black Affairs Advisory Board, under the Office of Community Advocacy, will hold its next meeting at 10 a.m., on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the conference room of the Brightline Virgin Miami Central Station, 600 NW 1st Avenue, Miami, FL 33136.

All Black Affairs Advisory Board meetings are open to the public, and residents are encouraged to attend and learn more about the work of the board. There will be an opportunity for attendees to comment at the meeting, and the board is especially interested in hearing about issues impacting the African-American community residing in Miami-Dade County.

The Black Affairs Advisory Board exists to advocate for the social, economic, political and educational needs of the diverse Black World Community in Miami-Dade County, while advancing the quality of life for these residents in a dedicated and responsive manner.

For more information, please contact Black Affairs Advisory Board Director Retha Boone-Fye at 305-375-4606 or Retha.Boone-Fye@miamidade.gov .

