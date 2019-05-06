North Shore Medical Center Awards Call of the Month

North Shore Medical Center recognizes the City of Miami Fire Rescue, Station 13, with the Call of the Month Award. The hospital presents the award each quarter to local EMS providers who demonstrate their outstanding service to the community and commitment to exceptional patient care. Chief Executive Officer, Mark Racicot, and other hospital staff members commended Officers Patricio Valle, Ricky Noel and Damian Beitra for their efforts in saving the life of a stroke patient. Their rapid assessment and transportation of the patient to North Shore resulted in successful and timely stroke treatment, and the patient was able to make a full recovery and return to her home and family. The patient was brought to North Shore’s comprehensive stroke center when she began to have weakness and confusion, classic signs of stroke.



