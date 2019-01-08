North Shore Medical Center Honors Delana Benn as its Director of the Year

North Shore Medical Center honors Delana Benn, Nursing Director of Medical Surgical and Support Services, as the hospital’s Director of the Year.

She was nominated because her colleagues describe her as highly engaged, and she is beloved by both staff and patients. Delana is being recognized for her outstanding service, commitment and dedication to caring for patients and the hospital staff.

She started her career at North Shore Medical Center in 1991 and has been part of the North Shore Medical Center family for 27 years. She has held the roles of Director of Medical Surgical and Dialysis Services, Nurse Manager, Clinical Coordinator, Acute Care Clinical Educator and Clinical Care Coordinator.