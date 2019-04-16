North Shore Medical Center Host Maternal Health and Wellness Fair

North Shore Medical Center hosted a Maternal Health and Wellness Fair so that members of the community were able to speak to nurses and physicians and get important information regarding nutrition, car safety and educational programs offered at North Shore Medical Center. Members of the community were also able to take a tour of Women’s Services to learn more regarding when they deliver their bundle of joy. “We are committed to the health and wellness of our community,” said Mark Racicot, CEO of North Shore Medical Center.

