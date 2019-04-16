Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Office: 305-669-7355
Leagal Notices: 305-284-7376
Advertising: 305-661-9200

North Shore Medical Center Host Maternal Health and Wellness Fair

By: Community News |April 16, 2019

North Shore Medical Center hosted a Maternal Health and Wellness Fair so that members of the community were able to speak to nurses and physicians and get important information regarding nutrition, car safety and educational programs offered at North Shore Medical Center. Members of the community were also able to take a tour of Women’s Services to learn more regarding when they deliver their bundle of joy.  “We are committed to the health and wellness of our community,” said Mark Racicot, CEO of North Shore Medical Center.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment on "North Shore Medical Center Host Maternal Health and Wellness Fair"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*