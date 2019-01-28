Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

North Shore Medical Center Hosts Volunteer Open House

By: Community News |January 28, 2019

What: North Shore Medical Center is currently looking for volunteers to support a variety of activities that we provide to patients, visitors and staff across various hospital service lines. Come see what North Shore Medical Center has to offer. Join us for refreshments and a tour of the hospital. Please call 305-835-6136.

When: Saturday, February 2, 2019

Time: 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.

Where: 1100 N.W. 95th Street, Miami, Florida 33150-North Shore Medical Center Auditorium

