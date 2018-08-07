North Shore Medical Center Hosts Volunteer Open House

What: North Shore Medical Center is currently looking for volunteers to support a variety of activities that we provide to patients, visitors and staff across various hospital service lines. Come see what North Shore Medical Center has to offer. Join us for refreshments and a tour of the hospital. Please call 305-835-6136.

When: Saturday, August 25, 2018

Time: 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.

Where: 1100 N.W. 95th Street, Miami, Florida 33150-North Shore Medical Center Auditorium