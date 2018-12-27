North Shore Medical Center Names Daisy Award Winner

North Shore Medical Center proudly honors DAISY Award winner Jennifer Harrison.

As a Labor and Delivery nurse at North Shore Medical Center, Jennifer Harrison, RN, is recognized for striving to make a difference one patient at a time. This nomination is a testament to her hard work.

Jennifer Harrison works in the Labor and Delivery at North Shore Medical Center. She received the Daisy Award for her compassion, kindness and patience. She ensures that both the mommies and the babies receive exceptional care.

“We congratulate Jennifer Harrison for being the Daisy Award winner of the third quarter. She is a selfless, friendly nurse, who is constantly striving to learn, and is an inspiration to her colleagues,” said Mark Racicot, CEO of North Shore Medical Center.

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses is a special program that recognizes the outstanding deeds nurses perform every day. It was created by the DAISY Foundation, which was founded in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by his parents after they experienced firsthand the compassion and care of their son’s nurses.