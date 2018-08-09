North Shore Medical Center Names Daisy Award Winner

As a nurse at North Shore Medical Center, Valarie McLeod, RN is recognized for striving to make a difference one baby at a time. The Daisy Award nomination she received is a testament to her hard work.

McLeod works in mother and baby. She received the Daisy Award for her compassion, kindness and the love she shows to her patients. She ensures that both the mother and the baby receive exceptional care.

“We congratulate Valarie for being the Daisy Award winner this quarter. She is a selfless, friendly nurse, who is constantly striving to learn and is an example to her colleagues,” said Mark Racicot, CEO of North Shore Medical Center.

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses is a special program that recognizes the outstanding deeds nurses perform every day. It was created by the DAISY Foundation, which was founded in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by his parents after they experienced firsthand the compassion and care of their son’s nurses.