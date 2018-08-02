North Shore Medical Center Names New Chief Executive Officer

North Shore Medical Center appoints Mark Racicot to the position of chief executive officer. He will be responsible for overseeing all strategic, operational and clinical activities at North Shore Medical Center.

“Mark comes to North Shore from the hospital’s sister campus, Florida Medical Center, and he has extensive knowledge of the market which poises him well to grow services that are important to the community,” said CEO of Tenet’s Miami-Dade Group, Jeffrey M. Welch. “We are very excited to have Mark as the new chief executive officer at North Shore Medical Center.”

Prior to his appointment to North Shore Medical Center Racicot was the chief executive officer at Florida Medical Center and he also served as the chief operating officer at Palmetto General Hospital where he was also the lead COO for Tenet’s Miami-Dade Group hospitals. Under his leadership of Broward and Miami-Dade, Racicot implemented processes to improve standardization and efficiency across the five hospitals. He also helped create a regional capital plan to refurbish patient rooms over a three year period across the ten hospitals in Florida. At Palmetto, Racicot oversaw the design and construction of the hospital’s new 31-bed clinical decision unit. He also managed a variety of projects including a new CT unit and MRI replacement in the imaging department and telemetry system upgrades on three nursing units. A known relationship builder, Racicot was also responsible for leading ancillary and support teams to significantly improve throughout and patient experience. He previously worked in healthcare in New England.

Racicot holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from WPI and is a registered engineer. In addition, he has a Master of Business Administration from Fitchburg State University