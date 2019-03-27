North Shore Medical Center Observes National Doctors’ Day

Physicians to be honored with special events and activities

North Shore Medical Center celebrates National Doctors’ Day by paying tribute to its physicians for their service, skill and compassion. The observance commemorates the nation’s doctors, who have dedicated themselves to public service by helping to ensure the good health of US citizens. Doctors are qualified and licensed individuals who practice medicine of all forms. This year, we celebrate our physicians as valuable members of our Community Built on Care and will honor them through a special lunch

“On behalf of our Governing Board, and all of our employees, I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to our physicians, the gatekeepers of healthcare in Miami,” said Mark Racicot, chief executive officer of North Shore Medical Center. “I believe strongly in the value of saying thank you every day, but this national observance lets us set aside a special time to honor the contributions of physicians to the health and wellness of our community.”

Celebrated on March 30 each year, Doctors’ Day was officially established in 1991 when President George Bush issued a proclamation in observance of the day. March 30th also marks the anniversary of the first use of general anesthesia in surgery by Dr. Crawford W. Long in 1842. National Doctors’ Day is commonly celebrated in healthcare organizations, like North Shore Medical Center, as a day to recognize the contributions of doctors to individual lives and communities.

“We encourage our community members to join us in thanking all physicians for the very important service they provide,” Mark Racicot concluded.