North Shore Medical Center Partners with City of North Miami

North Shore Medical Center joined with the City of North Miami Mayor’s Back-to-School Bash and offered health screenings for adults in the community.

The annual Mayor’s Back-to-School Bash is sponsored by the City of North Miami and was held at the Joe Celestine Center. Families came out and enjoyed live entertainment as well as a backpack giveaway for students returning to school.

“We are committed to the health and wellness of our community, as well as supporting the kids going back to school,” said Mark Racicot, CEO of North Shore Medical Center.