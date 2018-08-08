Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

North Shore Medical Center Partners with the City of North Miami

By: Community News |August 8, 2018

North Shore Medical Center and the City of North Miami are partnering for the upcoming Back to School Bash. The hospital collected school supplies that will be donated to the City of North Miami to then be distributed to area schools.  North Shore Medical Center will be participating in the upcoming Back to School Bash at the Joe Celestine Center this upcoming Saturday, August 11th, 2018. North Shore will provide health screenings and share information regarding the services offered to the community.

The event is from 10AM to 1PM for more information click on this link: http://northmiamifl.gov/northmiamifl/celebrate/

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Be the first to comment on "North Shore Medical Center Partners with the City of North Miami"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*