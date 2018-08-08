North Shore Medical Center Partners with the City of North Miami

North Shore Medical Center and the City of North Miami are partnering for the upcoming Back to School Bash. The hospital collected school supplies that will be donated to the City of North Miami to then be distributed to area schools. North Shore Medical Center will be participating in the upcoming Back to School Bash at the Joe Celestine Center this upcoming Saturday, August 11th, 2018. North Shore will provide health screenings and share information regarding the services offered to the community.

The event is from 10AM to 1PM for more information click on this link: http://northmiamifl.gov/northmiamifl/celebrate/