North Shore Medical Center proudly honors DAISY Award winner Daniel Batista

As an emergency room nurse at North Shore Medical Center, Daniel Batista, RN, is recognized for striving to make a difference one patient at a time. This nomination is a testament to his hard work. He received the Daisy Award for his compassion, kindness and patience. He is a team player.

“We congratulate Daniel Batista for being the Daisy Award winner of the fourth quarter. He sets an example for his team members and is constantly striving to learn. He is an inspiration to all the staff,” said Mark Racicot, CEO of North Shore Medical Center.

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses is a special program that recognizes the outstanding deeds nurses perform every day. It was created by the DAISY Foundation, which was founded in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by his parents after they experienced firsthand the compassion and care of their son’s nurses.