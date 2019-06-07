North Shore Medical Center to Host Healthy Over Hungry® Cereal Drive from June 7-14 

North Shore Medical Center is leading a community effort to provide area children and adults struggling with hunger with a healthy breakfast during the summer through its Healthy Over Hungry® Cereal Drive benefitting Jessie Trice Community Health Center. The drive kicks off Friday, June 7 and runs through Friday, June 14.

“At North Shore Medical Center, we understand the health issues children face from hunger and poor nutrition,” said Mark Racicot, chief executive officer of North Shore Medical Center. “We recognize the importance of beginning each day with a nutritious breakfast and, through this drive, we hope to help the many in our community struggling with food insecurity. We invite you to help kids be Healthy Over Hungry® this summer.”

Whole-grain cereal, when part of a healthy, balanced breakfast including dairy, fruit and lean protein, is a popular food item that experts say can easily address the hunger gap during the summer months when children are not in school.

Donations of healthy cereal to the Healthy Over Hungry® Cereal Drive will be collected from June 7 through June 14 at North Shore Medical Center.