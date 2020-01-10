North Shore Medical Center to Host Open House Hiring Event

Wednesday January 22, 2020 – 8:00am – 11:30am

WHAT: Join us for our open house hiring event. We are hiring full time, part time and per-diem positions for experienced registered nurses with at least one year of step down, critical care and perioperative experience in a hospital setting. To learn more, or to RSVP, please e-mail brittangela.williams@tenethealth.com. North Shore Medical Center appreciates the unique personal and professional qualities essential to superior nursing. We value people who deliver excellent care with compassion. Our nursing team values the dedication to patient care, spirit of inclusion, teamwork and real advancement opportunities available at North Shore Medical Center.

WHEN: Wednesday, January 22, 2020

WHERE: North Shore Medical Center – 1100 NW 95th Street, Miami. Florida 33150