R&B Group 112 in Concert and Community Block Party Are Among the Activities Planned by the City of North Miami for Black History Month

The City of North Miami’s 2019 Black History Month celebration is set to honor community leaders, celebrate organized black movements in art, and explore the power of libraries to transform communities.

The annual Black History Month Gospel Concert, with the Miami Oratorio Society, on Saturday, Feb. 16, is a celebration of music, culture and black history at North Miami Public Library. The concert highlights the music that began in the 17th century with simple melodies of African slaves, uttered in unison. Under the direction of Andrew Anderson, this concert will highlight the richness of Black culture, and features Gospel soloist, Tiffany Hall, along with the renowned Tim Watson Jazz Band. The event starts at 2 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m.

The 4th Annual Evening of Honors Dinner celebration is set for Friday, Feb. 22. This once a year event is cultivated to honor South Florida’s brightest and dedicated community leaders at the Joe Celestin Center, located at 1525 NW 135thStreet, North Miami. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. Guests interested in attending may RSVP online at https://nomibhmeveningofhonors.eventbrite.com.

NoMi Fest is the signature unforgettable night of live music, DJs spinning your favorite old school hits, great food and friends gathered under the stars of North Miami, on Saturday, Feb. 23. The event was inspired in 2016, by the vision of Councilman Alix Desulme, Ed.D., during his first term as North Miami’s Honorary Black History Month Co-Chairman. This year, get set for performances by AZ Yet, Crystal Waters, ChantéMoore and 112. The Fest will be held at Cagni Park, 13498 NE 8th Avenue, North Miami. Admission is only $10! All money collected will go into the North Miami Emergency Utility Assistance Program Fund. The fund was created in 2017 to provide monetary utility bill payment relief to North Miami households in need. Tickets are available online at NoMiFest.com.

North Miami’s 2019 Black History Month Celebration will conclude at The Rap UP, the official NoMi Music Fest After Party, at the MOCA Paradise Courtyard. This event will feature appearances some of your favorite 80s and 90s recording artists. Admission is $15 per person. Purchase tickets at NoMiFest.com.

For more details about the City of North Miami’s exciting 2019 Black History Month event line-up, visit www.NorthMiamiFL.gov/celebrateor call the Parks and Recreation Department at 305-895-9840. All of the City’s 2019 Black History Month events are organized by a team of dedicated staff volunteers.