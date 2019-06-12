The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club Offering ‘Summer Savings’ Deal Through Sept 30th

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

If you have not yet taken a getaway this summer, there is still time to take advantage of the appealing “Summer Savings” deal that is being offered by the AAA Four-Diamond The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club in Southwest Florida. Available for stays through September 30, 2019, the promotion provides a 20% discount off accommodations for stays of two nights, and a 30% discount off accommodations for stays of three or more nights. This provides even more reason to visit the lush 125-acre resort, which is Southwest Florida’s only resort directly on the beach with an on-site championship golf course, world-class spa and award-winning tennis center.

Plus, guests at the resort always benefit from no resort fees and complimentary valet parking and self-parking.

Complemented by seven miles of pristine soft white-sand beach, the picturesque resort features a par-71 championship golf course that was dramatically redesigned in 2016 by golf icon and acclaimed course designer Jack Nicklaus in collaboration with renowned course architect John Sanford. Featuring five tees, ranging from 4,800 yards to over 6,900 yards, the course was designed to challenge the best players but also be enjoyable for all golfers.

The resort’s full-service spa offers an impressive array of relaxing massages, refreshing body treatments, restorative facials, manicures, pedicures, and hair salon services. Designed in classic Florida style, The Spa features nine individual spa treatment rooms, separate women’s and men’s relaxation areas and locker rooms, saunas, steam rooms, whirlpool baths, state-of-the-art cardio and weight rooms in separate areas, a private aerobics studio, and full-service beauty salon. Available treatments include Aroma-Reflexology, HydraFacial, Signature Salt Scrub, Moisture Rich Conditioning Wrap, Espresso Mud Detoxifying Wrap, Hot Stone Massage, and Pro-Radiance Brightening Facial.

In addition to its scenic beach, the resort features a beachfront pool complex with two pools, whirlpools and locker facilities; the Mary C. Watkins Tennis Center with six Har-Tru courts; Beach Kids Club, a complimentary daily recreational program for children ages 5 to 12; beach rentals; and retail shops.

The resort also offers multiple restaurants and lounges, which includes the signature beachfront restaurant HB’s on the Gulf, featuring indoor and outdoor dining; Broadwell’s restaurant, overlooking the golf course; and The Sunset Beach Bar & Grill, recognized as one of the best places to view a Southwest Florida sunset.

Guest rooms and suites feature cool tropical colors; flat-panel televisions; patio or balcony (with a view of the Gulf, golf course or the lush resort interior); coffee maker; and refrigerator.

Situated just blocks from Naples’ renowned shopping districts of fashionable 5th Avenue South and historic 3rd Street South, the resort is also within minutes of shopping at Venetian Village, Waterside Shops, Bayfront and Tin City. Guests can also experience the area by taking tours of the Everglades, Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens, Corkscrew Swamp, The Botanical Gardens, or the Conservancy Nature Center. Boat and fishing trips also can be arranged at the hotel. Other leisure time activities can include Naples’ outstanding museums, theatres, and art galleries.

“The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club is perfect for a relaxing getaway,” said Jason Parsons, general manager of the family-owned resort. “It is absolutely beautiful here. Whether you want to golf, relax on the soft white-sand beach or by one of the pools, enjoy a service at The Spa, play tennis, shop at Naples’ famous shopping districts just blocks away, or watch a breathtaking sunset, you just can’t beat the offerings or incredible setting of The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club. The ‘Summer Savings’ deal simply provides even more reason to visit.”

To take advantage of the “Summer Savings” offer, call (800) 237-7600 or (239) 261-2222, or visit NaplesBeachHotel.com , specifically the “Reservations” section on the website. Note that the offer is based on availability, may not be combined with any other offer, and blackout dates may apply. The offer is not available on holiday weekends, and is not applicable to groups.

The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club is located at 851 Gulf Shore Blvd. North in Naples, Florida. An exceptional tropical getaway, the resort is rich in hospitality and tradition. For more information, visit NaplesBeachHotel.com .