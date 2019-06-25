Veterans Job Fair Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium – 40+ Employers Hiring Veterans & Military Spouses

DAV and RecruitMilitary will host the Miami Veterans Job Fair this Thursday, June 27th from 11am to 3pm at Hard Rock Stadium. This free event for veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, National Guard members and Reservists features 40 employers ready to hire. . This free event for veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, National Guard members and Reservists featuresready to hire.

600,000 military spouses in the United States who are unemployed and/or underemployed in their professional careers. The company is actively working to help address the exorbitantly high unemployment rate of military spouses – nearly 25% – a rate more than six times the national average. This is the highest unemployment rate of any singular group in the U.S. Through its partnership with Google, a new job search tool is now available to assist military spouse and military trained talent to explore 8,000 remote work options in the RecruitMilitary database of more than 250,000 jobs. With more than 140 veteran and military spouse job fairs this year, RecruitMilitary offers veterans and military spouses the most opportunities of any organization to help facilitate their future career goals. In addition to providing career opportunities for transitioning military and veterans, RecruitMilitary is also focusing efforts on the more than

RecruitMilitary’s Event Director Allen Von Plinsky, who is also a U.S. Army veteran, is available to discuss this week’s hiring event and how we’re helping Florida veterans, transitioning military and military spouses find meaningful career opportunities. If you prefer a Spanish-speaking representative, our Director of Client Support Susana Mendez’s first language is Spanish and she is available for interviews, as well.