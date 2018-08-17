Vice Chairwoman Edmonson to present Local Vendor Outreach Exchange 2018

Miami-Dade County Commission Vice Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson and the Internal Services Department Strategic Procurement Division, will present Local Vendor Outreach Exchange 2018 on Tuesday, August 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6101 NW 7th Ave. #79, Miami, FL 33127.

Attendees will learn the three easy steps to become a registered vendor and do business with Miami-Dade County. Discover the many bidding opportunities available with Miami-Dade County. Discuss post disaster contracting opportunities. Speakers are Namita Uppal, Chief Procurement Office and Lydia Osborne, Local Competition Advocate.

This is event is free, however, please RSVP at http://info.miamidade.gov/LocalVendorRSPAAug2018. For more information, visit www.miamidade.gov/localvendor.

WHO: Miami-Dade County Commission Vice Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson

WHAT: Local Vendor Outreach Exchange 2018

WHEN: Tuesday, August 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6101 NW 7th Ave. #79, Miami, FL 33127. Parking available in the garage, 2nd level