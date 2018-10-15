INFORMATION: POTENTIAL NEW MUNICIPALITY IN NORTHEAST DADE

Taxes

SINGLE FAMILY HOMES

The Northeast Dade area can succeed financially as a new municipality without increasing the Ad Valorem Tax Rate that currently exists for the UMSA area of Miami-Dade County. Based on analysis done by the Northeast Dade Municipal Advisory Committee (NEMAC) and PMG Associates, Inc. an independent firm hired by Miami-Dade County.

This tax rate is based on the establishment of a budget that provides for current levels of service received by Property Owners from Miami-Dade County, including increased police services.