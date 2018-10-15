INFORMATION: POTENTIAL NEW MUNICIPALITY IN NORTHEAST DADE

Taxes
SINGLE FAMILY HOMES
- The Northeast Dade area can succeed financially as a new municipality without increasing the Ad Valorem Tax Rate that currently exists for the UMSA area of Miami-Dade County. Based on analysis done by the Northeast Dade Municipal Advisory Committee (NEMAC) and PMG Associates, Inc. an independent firm hired by Miami-Dade County.
- This tax rate is based on the establishment of a budget that provides for current levels of service received by Property Owners from Miami-Dade County, including increased police services.
- This tax rate, as well as other revenues, would generate sufficient funds to operate the new municipality and additionally may result in an adequate surplus to be added to the reserves of the proposed municipality.
CONDOMINIUMS/MULTI FAMILY
POLICE
- The new municipality will be required by Miami-Dade County Code to continue to use Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) for local patrol services for a minimum of three years.
- After three years, the new municipality may choose to continue contracting MDPD or form a local police department.
- MDPD Intracoastal currently patrols 16 square miles. The new municipality would limit patrol/police services to 3.5 miles of the proposed area.
- Increased police presence, coverage, and shorter response times as police will remain within the newly incorporated area.
SERVICES THAT WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED FROM THE CURRENT PROVIDERS
- Fire and Rescue
- School District
- Miami-Dade Public Libraries
- Solid Waste Collection Services
- Water and Sewer Service
Seniors/Exemptions
SENIOR CITIZEN EXEMPTION
- Seniors living in the proposed municipality area will keep the same exemptions.
- Seniors living in the proposed municipality will not lose their Senior Citizen Exemption status.
- Senior Exemption is an additional property tax benefit available to all homeowners regardless of where you live in Florida who meet the following criteria:
- The property must qualify for a homestead exemption
- At least one homeowner must be 65 years old as of January 1
- Total ‘Household Adjusted Gross Income’ for everyone who lives on the property cannot exceed statutory limits
- All current exemptions would remain in place.
Mitigation
- NEMAC area proposed for incorporation is considered a “Donor” area. This area produces more revenue than it receives in County services.
- Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez has recommended that the new municipality mitigate 50 percent of the excess revenues attributable to the area.
- This will result in a payment of approximately -0.39 mils, applied annually (for 6 years, 10 months). The mitigation amount will be paid by the new municipality.
- The new municipality with included mitigation payment remains financially viable.
Parks
- Highland Oaks Park (20300 NE 24th Ave.) and Ojus Park (18995 West Dixie Highway) would be conveyed to the new municipality.
- Greynolds Park (17530 West Dixie Highway) will remain under Miami-Dade County jurisdiction.
OTHER TAXES NOT PAYABLE TO THE NEW MUNICIPALITY
- If the area incorporates, Property Owners in the NE Dade area will no longer be required to pay the UMSA Unincorporated Area Tax from Miami-Dade County. It will be replaced with a municipal tax rate.
- Property Owners in the proposed incorporation area will continue to pay taxes to other authorities other than the new municipality. These taxes may include:
- Children’s Trust
- County-wide Tax for regional services by Miami-Dade County
- Miami-Dade School Board Tax
- Fire District Tax
- Library Tax
- Special Taxing Districts
- State authorized tax levies
- South Florida Water Management District
- Florida Inland Navigation District
Roads
- There are approximately 75.1 lane miles in the Northeast Dade Area. Approximately 56.7 lane miles would be transferred to the new municipality. The County is proposing to keep 18.4 lane miles consisting of the following roads:
- NE 203rd St: from I-95 to NE 26th Avenue
- West Dixie Highway: from theoretical NE 175th Street to NE 215th Street
- Highland Lakes Boulevard: from NE 199th Street to NE 203rd Street
- NE 26th Avenue: from West Dixie Highway/NE 193 Street to NE 215th Street
- NE 19th Avenue: from NE 183rd Street to NE 185th Street
- NE 199th Street: from NE 18th Avenue to Highland Lakes Boulevard
- NE 18th Avenue: from NE 194th Terrace to NE 199th Street
- NE 18th Avenue: from NE 185th Street to NE 194th Terrace
- NE 18th Road: from NE 183rd Street/19th Avenue to NE 185th Street
Background
- The Northeast Dade Municipal Advisory Committee (NEMAC) was appointed by the Board of County Commissioners (BCC) to study the possibility of forming a new municipality in the area.
- The NEMAC Board is made up of volunteers who live in the area and who were appointed to the NEMAC by Commissioner Heyman.
- The NEMAC began meeting in 2003, but due to a moratorium on incorporations and annexations adopted by the BCC in 2005, all MAC’s experienced a period of inactivity until the moratorium was lifted in 2012.
- In 2012, the NEMAC re-convened and resumed their incorporation feasibility efforts by updating the information which had been submitted prior to the moratorium.
- The NEMAC held two public hearings on June 21, 2016, and July 21, 2016 where the Members received input from residents and businesses on the issue of incorporation of their respective area.
- In August 2016, the NEMAC forwarded the incorporation proposal to the Board of County Commissioners requesting the incorporation effort move forward and allowing the residents of the area to vote on the creation of a new municipality.
- The Planning Advisory Board (PAB), held a public hearing on September 26, 2017 to consider the application based on Miami-Dade County Code (Code) criteria and forwarded a recommendation to the Mayor and BCC.
- The BCC approved on June 5, 2018, a resolution allowing incorporation question to go to General Election November 6, 2018
