VOTE YOUR VOICE

In this country, voting is your right and privilege and also an obligation. Your voice should be heard on the important issues we face every day.

In early October, Absentee Ballots will be sent to voters that made their request to the County Elections Department. Early Voting is available October 22nd through November 14th at established locations around Miami-Dade County (see below). If you wait until Election Day, November 6th from 7am to 7pm, you will have to cast your ballot at your assigned polling place. These opportunities are there to make voting as easy as possible.

The ballot is lengthy: it represents important choices that you as a voter can make. Candidate choices at the Federal, State, and local level; Issues that impact our everyday life with State Constitutional Amendments, Miami-Dade County Charter Amendments, the Creation of a potential New Municipality, and a School Board funding item.

Be prepared by being informed. For more information related to Absentee Voting, Early Voting sites, Polling Places, and General Election questions, contact the Miami-Dade County Elections Department at (305) 499-8683 or via e-mail: soedade@miamidade.gov.

Early Voting Sites:

Miami Beach City Hall

1700 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139

North Dade Regional Library

2455 NW 183rd St., Miami Gardens, FL 33056

North Miami Public Library

835 NE 132nd St., North Miami, FL 33161

North Shore Branch Library

7501 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33141

Northeast Dade-Aventura Branch Library

2930 Aventura Blvd., Aventura, FL 33180

Stephen P. Clark Government Center

(Lobby)

111 NW 1st St., Miami, FL 33128