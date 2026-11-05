Foster and Adoptive Mothers to Be Honored at “Celebration of Superwoman” Luncheon

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Miami Dade County Foster & Adoptive Parent Association (“MDCFAPA”) is a 34 year old 501c3 non-profit organization. MDCFAPA is comprised of the caregivers of all those youth in foster & adoptive care in Miami Dade County. MDCFAPA will be hosting a luncheon entitled “Celebration of Superwoman” on Saturday, November 14th from 10:00am to 3:00pm at The 94th Aero Squadron 1395 NW 57th Avenue. Almost 100 foster and adoptive mothers will be honored. They will receive a great day of “respite” away from the kids and other family members. Affiliated Health Care Center, Inc. and Miami Dade College Medical Center Campus students will be offering health screenings to all the mothers upon their arrival. These mothers are always taking care of everyone else but this time MDCFAPA and friends will take care of them! The mothers will enjoy a complete lunch including unlimited mimosas along with entertainment. There is also an awards ceremony where every mother will be recognized. Dignitaries from DCF in Tallahassee will be speaking along with the Executive Director of the National Foster Parents Association. Board Certified Psychiatrist Dr. Delvina Thomas of Brain Love will share ways to relax and reduce stress. Miami Dade County Commissioner Marleine Bastien, Miami Dade County School Board member Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall, Citrus FCN Attorney/Director Esther Jacobo, and others will address the mothers. Sunshine Jazz Organization will help bring local and national vocalist Meryl Epps to provide entertainment. Share Your Heart/Victory will provide trophies and plaques. Foster care agencies, including Citrus MH, Citrus FCN, Family Resource Center, West Care, 4Kids Miami, Health Connect, and others, help select and sponsor foster and adoptive mothers to attend the luncheon. There will also be a host of door prizes… tv, hotel stays and more.

Shamele Jenkins, Executive Director of MDCFAPA, says: “November is National Adoption Month. Hundreds of men and women in Miami Dade County have become foster or adoptive parents, providing children with safe haven and unconditional love. These unpaid volunteers are on call 24/7. They deserve to be recognized as first responders and appreciated for their dedication.”

MDCFAPA welcomes more sponsor/donors to support programs for the foster and adopted youth we serve. Most donations are tax-deductible. We are also seeking more people to become foster and adoptive parents. For more information, call 305-474-0078.

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