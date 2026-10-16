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Miami Book Fair’s Lissette Mendez Joins J. Adrian Betancourt on The Miami Book Hub

Lissette Mendez, Executive Director of Miami Book Fair, joins Javier “J. Adrian” Betancourt for Episode 38 of The Miami Book Hub, presented by Miami’s Community Newspapers.

Recorded October 15, 2026, the interview brings Miami Book Fair into focus through a conversation with its executive director. Betancourt, publisher of Three Treasures Press, hosts the episode as part of the program’s coverage of books and the people involved in Miami’s literary community.

For readers, writers and viewers interested in South Florida’s cultural organizations, the episode introduces the leadership behind Miami Book Fair. It joins The Miami Book Hub’s collection of interviews with authors, publishers and members of the literary community.

Watch the full conversation with Betancourt and Mendez in the accompanying video.

Program: The Miami Book Hub, Episode 38

Host: Javier “J. Adrian” Betancourt

Guest: Lissette Mendez, Executive Director, Miami Book Fair