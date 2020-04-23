Deering Estate hosts citizen science project “Backyard BioBlitz” in celebration of Earth Day

On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, Deering Estate hosted a Backyard BioBlitz project in celebration of Earth Day. There were 49 citizen scientist participants that joined from different cities around Florida and even Alabama and Tennessee!

Participants were seeking to find and identify every type of living organism in their own backyard or neighborhood. In total, there were 492 observations and 252 species were recorded. The most observed species was the Brown anole (27), an invasive lizard, and Black Jack (13), a small native flower in the daisy family.

iNaturalist is an online social network whose goal is to connect people with nature while gathering biodiversity data directly from citizen scientists. It is an interactive app that makes identifying animals and plants fun for people of all ages and interests! You can view our iNaturalist project here: https://www.inaturalist.org/ projects/de-backyard-bioblitz.