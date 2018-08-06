Solomon is our choice as Democratic nominee in Florida House District 115

The Community Newspapers recommends that voters take a close look at Democrat Jeffrey Solomon in the Florida House of Representatives District 115 race – and vote for him this in the upcoming Primary election.

This east-central district runs from Doral and Miami Springs on the north to South Miami Heights and includes half of Pinecrest and most of Palmetto Bay.

A quick brush of his views on the issues reveals that “Doc” Solomon believes the state needs to do more to improve and supports state purchase of land south of Lake Okeechobee to keep the Everglades healthy. He also and supports Medicaid expansion.

As a doctor, an entrepreneur, and a community leader, Solomon grew up in South Florida and attended University of Georgia followed by Life Chiropractic College. He returned to Florida to start his practice in 1983 and is now a husband and father of four children here.

What we like most about Solomon is his vast experience in statewide and local community leadership and activism. He is a graduate of Leadership Florida, and served as the Vice Chair of The Miami-Dade Sports Commission, the Miami-Dade Public Schools-School Medical Health Advisory Committee, and as Vice -Chair of the Pinecrest Zoning Board.

Over the years, he also served in myriad professional leadership roles including: President of the Florida Chiropractic Association and the American Chiropractic Association Council on Sports Injuries and Physical Fitness.

On the education front, Solomon believes high-quality, free and accessible public education from pre-K through high school is fundamental to Florida’s economic growth. He wants to support legislation that strengthens oversight of charter schools and return control to local school districts, while supporting investment in trade and technical schools.

A health care provider for 35 years and a crusader of health and wellness for all Floridians, Solomon believes healthcare is a human right, and would fully support reduced insurance costs, and deductibles, as well as Medicaid expansion for Florida most needy citizens.

We are also impressed by Solomon’s stand on environmental justice and keeping Florida’s public land and beaches publicly owned. He supports environmental protections, renewable energy, clean air, food, and water for all Floridians, and stresses the importance of investment in renewable solar and wind-energy sources.

On guns, Solomon is all for responsible gun ownership and common sense gun safety, while forwarding policies to better regulate background screenings of all gun purchases. He also wants to see laws that regulate all semi-automatic weapons, armor-piercing ammunition, high capacity bullet clips, and bump stocks or any accessory that simulates the ability of a fully automatic weapon.

Rounding off his positions, Solomon is committed to investments in job creation and training, a living wage, fair compensation, paid sick and family leave, collective bargaining rights, green job creation, and policies that aim to address economic and social inequality by ensuring that working people receive their fair share.

He also has a clear understanding of the need for affordable and reliable transit options and will fight to expand service into our southern and western communities.

With a real depth of understanding of the issues, the Community Newspapers recommends Jeffrey Solomon for Florida House District 115.