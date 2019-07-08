Former Village Clerk Meighan Alexander is movin’ on up at County Hall

Going from working in a village of just 25,000 to working for the county with over 25,000 employees was no small feat – and big news for former Palmetto Bay Village Clerk Meighan Alexander. Now she’s been slated to serve as the Assistant to the Deputy Mayor of Miami-Dade County Jennifer Moon.

Alexander is not just movin’ on up career-wise, but quite literally as well – to the 29th floor of County Hall from the 22nd floor where she has worked as an Assistant Grants Analyst for the County Office of Management and Budget (OMB) since 2016.

In that current capacity, Alexander has served myriad functions for the various divisions of OMB, but is now excited and humbled by the appointment to the Deputy Mayor’s Office

“I’m happy to have been chosen for this new position. It’s an honor to serve all the residents of Miami-Dade County in this expanded capacity,” said Alexander from her Palmetto Bay home where she resides with her husband Steve Alexander, city manager of the City of South Miami, and her son Brent.

Back in her Palmetto Bay days, Alexander held one of the municipality’s three highest-ranking Charter positions as Village Clerk for over 14 years. In fact, she was the first employee ever hired by the Village (as its original Village Clerk). There she served under three separate mayors before taking the county position soon after former Village Manager Ron Williams departed.

“Meighan Alexander was the best and most professional employee we ever had working in our village and she was sorely missed when she departed to join the Miami-Dade County work force,” said Palmetto Bay Vice Mayor John Dubois.

“The County is fortunate to have Mrs. Alexander working for them – and knowing the diversity of her abilities, it wouldn’t surprise me if she was promoted again to one of the Deputy Mayor positions at some time in the near future.”

All told, Alexander has more than 25 years of government experience. She has been as a trusted source for many public and elected officials in small government process, precedent, and legislative procedure.

In addition, over the years at Palmetto Bay Village Hall, she served in roles ranging from Human Resources to overseeing the creation of the Village’s first Communications Office – all the while being known as a strong and sensible advocate for her fellow employees.

Former Mayor Shelley Stanczyk also congratulated Alexander, adding that, “She’s come such a long way since gracefully leaving Palmetto Bay. We know it wasn’t always easy surviving in the crazy political environment of this Village, but she always kept her dignity and a smile. We’re all glad to see she’s doing so well.”