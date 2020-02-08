Grant Miller & Miami Marlins visit Howard Palmetto Tee Ball

By
Aaron Guerrero
-
36
Grant Miller welcomes Miami Marlins pitchers Ryne Stanek Adam Conley to a Howard Palmetto Baseball & Softball Association tee ball game at Coral Reef Park.

