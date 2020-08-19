No Excuses to Stop the Fun at Deering Estate

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

With COVID-19 heavily impacting South Florida, many alternative programs, activities, and events have been created to accommodate for social distancing. The Deering Estate has engaged guests in many ways to continue educating the public throughout this pandemic.

One-way Deering Estate is connecting our community is through their Virtual Badge Programs for girl and boy scouts. Troops may choose to complete many different badges, like weather and bird study to name a few! Scheduling is flexible and coordinated alongside Boy Scouts of America so scouts will be sure to meet all their requirements. Scouts will follow along and complete these activities from their home. Individual scouts and troops may also complete their Eagle Scout service projects, Bronze, Silver, and Gold awards virtually or on-site!

Scouts may choose from many different service projects. Some projects include Campfire Restoration and Garden Restoration. Each project must align with the Estate’s mission and be approved by both the Scout Council and the Deering Estate. Service projects are great for troops looking to further their work in the community and learn important life skills in leadership, communication, and budgeting. Scout projects are great resume and college application builders!

The Deering Estate’s Learning programs will also be offering a collection of virtual tours and experiences to provide at home experiences for teachers and students. These virtual activities will cover different topics about South Florida’s rich cultural and natural resources.

There are many Field Study activities to choose from, including: Water Filtration, Ethnobotany Guides, Wing Design Challenge, Build Your Own Terrariums, Plankton Float Challenge, Animal Encounters, and more. These activities are great for public, home school, and scouts to learn more about the world around them. All activities are aligned with Florida State Standards.

For Guided Tours and Hikes, there is another wide variety of options such as: Historic Museum Tour, and Florida Natural Areas Experiences Hike.

In order to reserve an activity or receive more information, please email vanessa.trujillo@miamidade.gov. The Deering Estate staff is excited to find a date that works best for your group and answer any questions you may have about an activity.