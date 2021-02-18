Palmer Trinity class takes part in global learning initiative with students from Denmark

Palmer Trinity School in Miami and Herlufsholm Skole og Gods in Næstved, Denmark have each partnered an English class to collaborate on a project that uses the UN Sustainable Development Goals as a platform to build empathy through literature as well as student intercultural curiosity, communication, and creativity. The classes are led by Adrianna Truby, Academic Dean at Palmer Trinity School and Ann Hansen, Head of International Development and Global Education at Herlufsholm Skole og Gods.

“During these times when students are isolated at home, this collaboration is providing opportunities for them to open up, to be curious, and to understand what others their age are experiencing. Surprisingly, we have discovered that students are quite eager to delve deeper than the literature and are also exploring themes surrounding COVID-19, Black Lives Matter, personal experiences with racism, and thoughts about American politics. It is our fervent hope that the lessons learned in this collaboration stay with them,” shares Ann Hansen.

Students in both English classes have considered works on global issues such as poverty, food insecurity, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, and other issues of inequalities. The two classes have met virtually over the course of the school year and have shared in lively discussions.

On Wednesday, February 10, students from both schools participated in a forum to showcase what they have learned throughout the course and following the reading of the books: Behind the Beautiful Forevers by Katherine Boo, Between the World and Me by Ta-Nahisi Coates, Educated by Tara Westover, and Born A Crime by Trevor Noah.

