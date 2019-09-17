The Palmer Trinity School (PTS) community came together to support our Bahamian neighbors as they recover from the devastation left behind by Hurricane Dorian. As a PTS Cares initiative the school partnered with Christ Episcopal Church in Coconut Grove and the Episcopal Diocese of Southeast Florida and contributed to their Bahamas hurricane relief efforts. All students were encouraged to donate a minimum of five dollars, resulting in a generous collection of more than $8,500.

Additionally, PTS families donated diapers and assorted baby items, canned foods, non-perishable food, flashlights and batteries, first aid items, paper products, garbage bags, household cleaners, tarps, sunscreen, and water.

“We are so proud of the support the Palmer Trinity community has shown by quickly coming together to help those in need in the Bahamas. The incredible response we got reflects the school’s commitment to inculcating the importance of empathy, love and caring,” shared Patrick Roberts, Head of School.

The school also gathered in the gymnasium on Friday, September 6 for a special Convocation where students learned more about the Bahamas and the importance of service living. For this Convocation, many students, faculty and staff dressed in the colors of the Bahamian flag: teal, black and yellow as a sign of support.