South Florida United Ways get $500K from Amazon

In support of their work to keep families safe and healthy during the pandemic, Amazon presented United Way with $500,000 for its Miami-Dade and Broward County organizations.

During this unprecedented health and economic crisis, Amazon is dedicated to helping its neighbors and the communities in which it operates, and these United Way organizations have provided essential items and resources to the most vulnerable in the community.

“We have seen firsthand the hardships our community is facing through the COVID-19 emergency response efforts we began last March,” said Maria C. Alonso, president and CEO, United Way of Miami-Dade. “The economic impacts of the pandemic have only served to exacerbate our community’s needs. Amazon’s partnership fuels our ability to provide a hand up to neighbors in need and continue to help our community thrive, while also allowing us to play a role in our community’s recovery.”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said, “United Way once again has played a pivotal role throughout this crisis connecting struggling residents and families with resources and support. We are grateful for this investment that will go directly to help the most vulnerable in our community weather this crisis and access critical relief.”

Brian Huseman, vice president of Public Policy at Amazon, added, “South Floridians are struggling to support their families while staying safe, and Amazon is committed to doing what we can to ensure they get the resources they need. We’re honored to support both United Way of Miami-Dade and United Way of Broward County, and we’re inspired by the incredible work they are doing to help our neighbors.”

Amazon’s donation comes at a critical time for these United Ways, as they respond to unrelenting demands for services due to the social and economic upheaval of the past year; the ongoing health crisis from the pandemic; and the uncertainty surrounding additional federal aid to help those in crisis. These much-needed resources will enable these United Way to continue and, in many cases, expand, services to millions of people in need.