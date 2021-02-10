The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is visiting the Deering Estate

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is traveling across America and is making a stop at the Deering Estate on Sunday, February 14th from 10 am to 2 pm. Guests can take pictures with the Wienermobile, peak inside the American icon, and receive their very own Hotdogger name and Wiener Whistle.

This experience is included with General Admission: $15 for adults & $7 for children (ages 4-14). Admission tickets can be purchased online. Children ages 3 & under and Deering Estate Foundation Members receive free admission. Become a Member today!

During these challenging times, the Wienermobile is working hard to continue delivering smiles in a safe way. The health and safety of others is a top priority and CDC guidelines will be followed.

Guests must practice social distancing, wear face coverings (ages 2 and up), and are not allowed to gather in groups larger than 10 people. Sanitation stations are available onsite. For more information, please visit the Deering Estate website.