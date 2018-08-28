CHI receives $100K gift to help build Children’s Crisis Center in South-Dade

Community Health of South Florida (CHI) on Aug. 15 received a donation from Cornerstone Group in the amount of $100,000, to help build the Jacqueline T. Hartley Children’s Crisis Center next to the Doris Ison Health Center.

CHI president and CEO Col. Brodes Hartley Jr. and Lenny Wolf of Cornerstone Group were joined in the presentation by Miami-Dade County Commissioner Dennis C. Moss who thanked them for the great work that they have done and continue to do in the community.

“Today is the culmination of a partnership between CHI and Cornerstone that was established years ago,” Commissioner Moss said. The center will help families stay closer together during treatment and provide a much needed service in South-Dade.

“This donation is going to a great cause,” Wolf said. “People need help and you help people.”

CHI currently operates an adult crisis center, but needs the planned 20 bed in-patient facility to provide for the nearly 600 children a year that they see in need.

“We are in a crisis mode at this particular time,” Hartley said. “There is a lack of facilities available for dealing with children who are at risk to themselves or to others.”

This gift comes as centers nationwide celebrated National Health Center Week, Aug. 12-18.

Community Health of South Florida is a nonprofit healthcare organization providing affordable quality primary and behavioral healthcare services to the residents of South Florida.