CHI to sponsor free events for National Health Center Week

Community Health of South Florida Inc. (CHI) is celebrating National Health Center Week with several free events, Aug. 11-18.

The events highlight the resources provided by community health centers like CHI and help to get children physically and emotionally ready for the start of school.

This year, the theme is “Celebrating Health Centers: Home of America’s Health Care Heroes.” As such, doctors, nurses and other staff will be donning colorfully decorated capes over their uniforms to raise awareness for the theme and encourage participation in the events.

In addition to the numerous health fairs that offer free medical, dental and behavioral health screenings, CHI will host two events to honor law enforcement officials and religious leaders.

“We are all in it together. The success of community health centers like CHI is because of key partnerships,” said Brodes H. Hartley Jr., president/CEO of CHI. “Our police have the delicate and difficult job of bringing Baker Act cases to our facility and religious leaders are also charged with a challenge to encourage their congregations to care for the entire person: including spiritual, emotional and physical aspects of health.”

CHI’s National Health Center Week free events include:

Back to School Health Fair — Aug. 11, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at CHI’s Doris Ison Health Center, 10300 SW 216 St., Miami FL 33190. Free health screenings, entertainment, live music, lunch, backpacks, school supplies and educational resources for the entire family.

Religious Leaders Dinner- — Aug. 13, CHI will honor its religious leaders with a special invitation only dinner.

Migrant Health Fair — Aug. 15, at Everglades Housing Community Center, 19308 SW 380 St., Florida City, FL 33034. Free health and dental screenings, educational resources, food and fun for the whole family: geared to our seasonal farm workers and migrants.

Law Enforcement Officers Luncheon — Aug. 16, CHI will honor law enforcement officers with a special invitation only luncheon.

Chapman Partnership for the Homeless Health Fair — Aug. 17, CHI will host a fair at Chapman complete with lunch, free health screenings, back packs, school supplies entertainment and more. (The event is closed to the public.)

School Physical Day for Miami-Dade County — From 8:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 18, at eight Miami Dade County CHI health centers. School physicals for just $25 and free immunizations. Bring your child’s immunization records.

For more information, call 786-272-2100 or visit www.chisouthfl.org.