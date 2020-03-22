County orders closing of restaurants, bars, gyms and entertainment venues

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez signed an executive order on Tuesday, Mar. 17, to close all on-site services at restaurants, bars, gyms and entertainment venues throughout the county in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

This emergency order applies to all restaurants, bars, taverns, pubs, lounges, night clubs, banquet halls, cocktail lounges, cabarets, breweries, cafeterias, and alcohol and food service businesses with seating for more than eight people, as defined by county code. Kitchens will remain open for pick-up and delivery services.

These closures do not apply to essential services such as grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations or convenience stores. However, seating areas in these businesses will be closed.

In addition, these closures do not apply to restaurants that are ancillary to the county’s airports and seaport, its secure facilities, or its hospitals.

While this order does apply to all gyms and fitness centers, it will not affect those facilities that have a capacity for 10 or fewer people or that are part of a residential building or a police or fire station.

Provisions of this order will be imposed throughout the county, and failure to comply is a criminal offense. Municipalities have the jurisdiction to impose more stringent standards, at the discretion of their governing boards.

This executive order will help ensure the health and safety of those most at risk of contracting COVID-19, including seniors and those with pre-existing health conditions, such as heart, lung and respiratory diseases, diabetes and cancer.

Mayor Gimenez urges everyone to follow recommendations from the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reduce the transmission of this virus.

“We must take personal responsibility to help stop the spread of this virus,” Mayor Gimenez said. “Everyone must act as if they are infected and take every precautionary step to prevent transmitting this virus to others.”

Preventive measures include regular hand washing, sanitizing all frequently touched surfaces, and strict social distancing of at least six feet between people.

For the most recent updates on the situation, go to miamidade.gov/coronavirus.