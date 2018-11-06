Deering Estate Gift Shop back by popular demand

The Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72 Ave., once again has opened its doors to its gift shop.

The Gift Shop at Deering Estate will be curated, run and operated by the creative minds behind Aloré Event Firm, Thursdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the South Parlor of the Richmond Cottage (first floor).

The gift shop features home decor items, floral arrangements, themed books, custom gifts, hand-picked candies and more. Aloré Event Firm also offers seasonal workshops at the Deering Estate. Proceeds from the gift shop will go towards the preservation of the historic houses and grounds.

Each year the Deering Estate hosts a variety of events during the holiday season and the gift shop is yet another added feature for guests to enjoy. The holiday season of events begins on Friday, Nov. 30, at the Deering Estate.

The Deering Estate preserves the 1920s era Miami estate of Charles Deering, Chicago industrialist, early preservationist, environmentalist, art collector, philanthropist and first chairman of the International Harvester Company. The Deering Estate is a 21st Century house museum, cultural and ecological field station, and a national landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places, owned by the State of Florida and managed by Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department. From canoe tours to bird walks, and guided museum and natural areas tours, the Deering Estate has diverse activities for the whole family to enjoy.