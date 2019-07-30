Deering Estate partners with Miami Short Film Festival for new series

Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72 Ave., in partnership with the Miami Short Film Festival (MIAMIsFF) presents a new series that provides screenings of selected short films.

Each screening will be curated around a specific theme and will include a Q&A afterward with William Vela, executive director of the Miami Short Film Festival, and invited guests, including select filmmakers, actors, directors, cinematographers, artists and topical experts.

On Thursday, Aug. 15, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., the Miami Short Film Festival will present a special program, “Focus on Germany,” featuring the screening of award-winning German films and a reception before the screening hosted by the German Consulate General of Miami at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the program will be $12 and can be purchased online or at the door on a first-come, first-served basis at the Deering Estate. For more information, visit deeringestate.org.

The following award-winning German films will be presented:

Food First, Directed by Pol Ponsarnau, 10:52, Comedy, Drama, Germany — Food first, then morals! A comedy about two couples in a stylish Berlin Tapas restaurant. Tension grows with each dish. All seems lost when the question “who waters your plants?” comes up at the table.

Little Shop, Directed by Constantin Jahns, 25:52, Narrative, Germany —

Alex, a young bailiff, is confronted with the seizure of his father’s bankrupt antique shop. Instead of carrying out the objectionable task, they put their differences aside and join forces to give a boost to the ailing business.

Gartenfiend, Directed by Julia Walter, 15 minutes, Narrative, Germany —

Garden plot tyrant Gerti wants to prevent her teenage granddaughter Merci from growing up and falling in love with an older hipster hottie.

Busy, Directed by Felix von Seefranz, 15 minutes, Narrative, Germany —

Mrs. Schmitt is probably the busiest woman in Berlin. She’s constantly on the run between meetings and phone calls, until one day when her world collapses.

Holy Moms, Directed by: Johanna Thalmann, 24 minutes, Dramedy, Germany — Liv Mehlmann wants to throw an unforgettable birthday party for her daughter Alicia, 14. But when she sends a message to the “Holy Moms” chat group that the precocious Rosie also will attend the party, the helicopter moms freak out. Rosie is not a good influence, and she’s got to go, immediately.

Gelato – Seven Summers of Ice Cream Love, Directed by Daniela Opp, 12 minutes, Animation, Germany — Almost 80 years separate Rosa and Molly, however the love for ice cream connects the two magically. Can one imagine that something that wonderful has once been completely unknown around here? At least Rosa can. She looks back on her first few summers of ice cream love.

The Miami Short Film Festival is dedicated to promoting the short film genre, showcasing films from 1-20 minutes long. The festival is international in scope, bringing exposure to the world’s best independent up-and-coming filmmakers. MIAMIsFF’s goal year after year is focused on motivating directors, screenwriters, actors, and producers to make films and share them with fellow filmmakers and industry professionals. The ultimate goal is to bring exposure to independent up-and-coming filmmakers.

MIAMIsFF is an avid supporter of local and international filmmakers representing cinematic productions that embody the true spirit of the art. The festival presents a unique opportunity for the local community, tourists, and the next generation of talented filmmakers from around the world to experience the true spirit of the creative filmmaking process.The Miami Short Film Festival has become a powerful cultural voice to South Florida and has created a positive influence on the arts through film.