Deering Estate to host unique Prohibition-era Cellar Series

Explore an intriguing time in South Florida’s history by participating in the Prohibition-era Cellar Series at the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72 Ave. in Palmetto Bay.

Your journey takes you inside the basement of the Stone House built in 1922. There, behind a wooden bookshelf, lies a historic steel bank vault door securing original bottles of alcohol including rum, champagne, vermouth and gin from places such as Jamaica, France and Italy.

This series of intimate events, for a limited number of guests, features tasting experiences from a variety of local and Florida-based winery shops, brewery and distillery hosts. The next event, on Tuesday, Apr. 2, from 7 to 9 p.m., is presented by Big Cypress Distillery and will feature distilled spirits with an assortment of small bites.

The cost is $45 per person. Limited tickets are available and only can be purchased in advance by calling 305-235-1668, ext. 233, or online at miamidade.gov.

A ticket will be mailed to each participant with the “password” to the “speakeasy” to be used on the evening of the event. Please note that you must be 21 years or older to attend.