Free screening of Majestic Mantas scheduled at the Deering Estate

As part of the Speaking Sustainably Film Series, South Florida PBS (WPBT2-WXEL) and the Deering Estate invite the community to a complimentary reception and screening of Majestic Mantas on Wednesday, Apr. 24, 7 p.m., at the Deering Estate Visitor Center Theatre. 16701 SW 72 Ave.

Reception begins at 7 p.m. with light snacks and beverages. The screening will begin at 7:30 p.m. Following the screening guests can participate in a Q&A with experts and the production crew. The program is open free to the public. RSVP on Eventbrite.com.

Episode description:

The remote Revillagigedo Archipelago off Mexico’s Pacific coast is a hotspot for giant mantas that interact with awe-struck scuba divers. Scientists with the Pacific Manta Research Group are studying the local population using photo ID techniques and acoustic tags which track the movements of these mysterious fish. Experts from Pelagios Kakunjá are conducting experiments to see if the filter-feeding rays are impacted negatively by microplastics, tiny pieces of toxic trash that float in the ocean.