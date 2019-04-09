Full Moon Yoga scheduled at Deering Estate, Apr. 18

The Full Moon Yoga Series at the Deering Estate provides an opportunity to enjoy the sunset and end of the day while welcoming the full moon at one of the most beautiful settings in Palmetto Bay. Each session will host a guest or special theme to make for a unique experience.

The next session is on Thursday, Apr. 18, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Warrior’s Flow with Vanessa Michel

Inspired by Budokon, Shiva Rea’s and Ashtanga Vinyasa Flow, Vanessa’s sequence offers a space of exploration. The approach to the practice is fluid and dynamic, with emphasis on the breath, alignment and choreographed sequencing. Vanessa invites you to a physical and energetic journey, offering a safe space for self-exploration. Breathe, stretch, discover your strength and be empowered as you set yourself free and let life happen.

The cost is $20 per session. Recommended for beginning and intermediate participants, ages 16 and older.

Register online or call the Deering Estate Ticket Office at 305-235-1668.